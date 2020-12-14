EAST WENATCHEE - Dos residentes más del condado de Chelan murieron a causa de COVID-19, según el Distrito de Salud de Chelan-Douglas el viernes.
Los dos individuos eran un hombre de 70 años y una mujer de 90 años. El distrito de salud no indicó si los dos tenían problemas de salud subyacentes.
El condado de Chelan tiene ahora 31 muertes confirmadas por virus. El condado de Douglas se mantiene en siete muertes confirmadas.
Hasta el viernes, 24 residentes del condado de Chelan están hospitalizados debido al virus y seis residentes del condado de Douglas están hospitalizados.
Los dos condados han registrado 1,151 casos de COVID-19 en las últimas dos semanas, según el distrito de salud.
