OTHELLO - El 2 de septiembre, el Distrito Escolar de Othello literalmente transportará WiFi en autobús a los hogares de la comunidad que carecen de la Internet necesaria para aprender.
“El acceso a Internet de banda ancha confiable es un desafío para muchos en los límites de nuestro distrito”, dijo Ed Petersen, Director de Comunicaciones. “Colocar estos autobuses en lugares clave ayudará a las familias a acceder a los recursos educativos en línea de sus estudiantes este otoño”.
Cada dispositivo WiFi puede suministrar Internet de hasta 40 estudiantes a la vez. Los estudiantes que usen la señal deberán estar a menos de 120 pies del autobús para un servicio confiable.
Los puntos de acceso WiFi móviles estarán disponibles en los siguientes horarios y ubicaciones cada día escolar hasta nuevo aviso:
9 a.m. a 10:30 a.m.: Apartamentos Washington Square (1065 S. 4th Ave.) Apartamentos Lions Park 3rd @ Juniper / Spruce June Rd. Y Andes Rd. Área Saddle Rd. & Área de Panamá Othello Manor (815 S. Taylor)
12:30 pm. hasta las 2:30 p.m. Gemstone (Guadalupe Haven Apartments) Sportsman Trailer Court Área de oficinas de la Autoridad de Vivienda de Othello Eagle Apartments Yellow Camp Radar Trailer Court Golden Plains
