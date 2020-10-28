MOSES LAKE - Este año no se exhibirá una gran cantidad de decoración navideña, comida, ropa y otros productos para su compra en un granero en las afueras de Moses Lake. El Piper Barn Show anunció que pospuso su espectáculo anual del 3 al 6 de noviembre de 2021.
"Desafortunadamente, tuvimos que tomar la difícil decisión de cancelar el Barn Show para 2020", declaró el miércoles la página de Facebook del Piper Barn Show. "Es demasiado difícil acomodar a todos nuestros maravillosos clientes de una manera segura".
El Piper Barn Show ha sido un importante evento minorista relacionado con la temporada navideña en Moses Lake desde la década de 1980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.