El martes 7 de julio, la junta ejecutiva de la Asociación de Actividades Interscolásticas de Washington tomó medidas para retrasar el inicio de la temporada deportiva de otoño.
El inicio de la temporada de fútbol de otoño se pospuso hasta el 5 de septiembre y todos los demás deportes comenzarán el 7 de septiembre.
La WIAA dará a conocer más detalles sobre su gestión de la temporada de deportes de otoño después de su reunión programada regularmente el 22 de julio.
Mientras tanto, WIAA lo hará. hazlo.
Continúe creando un calendario de otoño que se alinee con las nuevas fechas de inicio.
