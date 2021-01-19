MOSES LAKE - Un edificio épicamente grande que albergará una gran cantidad de actividades atléticas estará abierto a partir del viernes 15 de enero. Propiedad del ex receptor de Grandes Ligas de Béisbol Ryan Doumit de Moses Lake, el Six Training Facility está situado en College Parkway NE entre el condado de Grant Aeropuerto Internacional y Big Bend Community College. La enorme instalación está especializada en béisbol, sóftbol y fútbol sala, pero se puede utilizar de muchas formas.
La instalación de entrenamiento de SIX incluye un cuadro interior de tamaño reglamentario completamente en red y cerrado, 5 jaulas de bateo / lanzamiento y un campo de fútbol. Las jaulas de bateo / lanzamiento y la red divisora central se retraen para abrir la totalidad de los 37,500sq. pies de superficie de césped. La estructura también albergará campamentos y clases de atletismo; pronto contará con un gimnasio de entrenamiento.
Para obtener más información sobre este lugar, visite su sitio web: www.thesixtrainingfacility.com
