WATERVILLE - Un incendio forestal ha provocado una evacuación de Nivel 3 para una propiedad cerca de Waterville.
El incendio se estima en aproximadamente 10 acres, quemándose a lo largo de la autopista 2, al este de Waterville, según la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Douglas.
Una propiedad en el bloque 1200 de Road 2 Northwest está bajo una evacuación de Nivel 3, que significa "vete ahora". Ninguna otra estructura está actualmente amenazada.
Los cierres de carreteras incluyen Road 2 Northwest desde Highway 2 hasta Road L Northwest, y Road 3 Northwest desde Road O hasta Road L Northwest.
Se le pide al público que evite el área para permitir el acceso a los servicios de emergencia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.