BASIN CITY - El Jefe del Distrito de Bomberos del Condado de Franklin 4 Steve Cooper dice que 14 camiones de bomberos apagaron las llamas de un incendio masivo en una planta de procesamiento de heno en Basin City el martes temprano.
Cooper dice que el incendio estalló en Sage Hill Northwest en Hollingsworth Road, al noroeste de Basin City, alrededor de las 12:30 a.m.
Cooper dice que el incendio probablemente estaba relacionado con la mecánica o la electricidad.
Según los informes, el incendio destruyó una gran máquina de embalaje de fianzas, toneladas de heno, edificios, etc.
Nadie resultó herido en el incendio.
