MATTAWA - Un hombre de Mattawa ganó un enorme premio monetario justo a tiempo para la Navidad de este mes.
Según el sitio web de la Lotería de Washington, Marco L. se lleva a casa decenas de miles de dólares después de ganar 50.000 dólares en el boleto raspadito Naughty or Nice Crossword que compró en Lep-Re-Kon Mart en Mattawa el 9 de diciembre.
1,234,750 boletos impresos, solo tres contienen el premio mayor de $ 50,000.
El precio de compra del boleto Scratch fue de $ 5.
