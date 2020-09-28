QUINCY - Es probable que un hombre de Quincy se encuentre en una situación financiera mucho mejor que hace poco más de una semana.
El sitio web de la Lotería de Washington informa que Vicente Rodríguez de Quincy ganó $ 250,000 después de comprar un boleto raspadito de $ 10 el 21 de septiembre. Rodríguez compró un boleto raspadito "Plus The Money" en el acertadamente llamado Jackpot Food Mart en F St. en Quincy.
Los $ 250,000 son el premio mayor del juego.
Las probabilidades de ganar el premio mayor son de aproximadamente 3 entre 2 millones.
