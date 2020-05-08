MOSES LAKE - Un hombre de Soap Lake tiene algo de efectivo para contar después de ganar un premio mayor de $ 200,000 en la Lotería de Washington el jueves.
Kyle Nash compró el boleto ganador de ADI Foodmart Scratch en Broadway Avenue en Moses Lake.
Nash había comprado un boleto Scratch Mighty Jumbo Bucks de $ 10.
Las probabilidades de ganar de Nash fueron de 1 en 371,000.
