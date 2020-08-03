WENATCHEE - El K9 antiguo de la oficina del sheriff del condado de Chelan, K9 Axel, murió el domingo, según la oficina del sheriff.
Axel, quien se retiró de la oficina del sheriff en 2017 después de cinco años de servicio, falleció en su casa, dijo la oficina del sheriff.
“Gracias, K9 Axel, por servir y proteger a sus colegas oficiales en el día más claro y en la noche más oscura. Descansa, cachorro ", publicó la oficina del sheriff en Facebook.
Durante su mandato, Axel tuvo la mayor cantidad de capturas de cualquiera de los K9 actuales en el condado de Chelan. Fue entrenado en aprehensión, rastreo y búsquedas basadas en evidencia, y ayudó al equipo táctico local de múltiples agencias.
Axel continuó residiendo con su controlador, el oficial Mike Lamon, después de su retiro.
