EPHRATA - Según informes, los niños que jugaban con cerillos provocaron un pequeño incendio el martes por la tarde cerca de Ephrata.
Los bomberos del Distrito 13 del Condado de Grant y los bomberos de Ephrata respondieron poco después del mediodía a las estructuras y vehículos que amenazavan con un incendio forestal en el bloque 12000 de la carretera C.5 Noroeste. Una respuesta rápida de los bomberos mantuvo el fuego contenido en aproximadamente dos acres.
No se dañaron estructuras ni vehículos, según los funcionarios del distrito de bomberos.
Los bomberos dicen que el fuego fue iniciado por niños jugando con cerillos.
"Es un gran recordatorio para que los padres hablen con sus hijos sobre los peligros de jugar con fuego", declararon los funcionarios del distrito de bomberos.
