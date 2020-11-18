SUNNYSIDE - El representante de los EE. UU. Dan Newhouse dio positivo en la prueba de COVID-19.
Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, dice que comenzó a sentirse "un poco agotado ayer". Los resultados de una prueba de COVID-19 dieron positivo.
"Mis síntomas siguen siendo leves y sigo las pautas de los CDC", escribió Newhouse en Facebook. "Estoy en cuarentena y continuaré sirviendo a la gente de Washington Central desde casa".
Newhouse, quien se desempeña como representante de los Estados Unidos para el cuarto distrito del Congreso de Washington que cubre el centro de Washington, fue reelegido para el cargo en las elecciones generales de noviembre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.