WENATCHEE - Link Transit, el sistema de transporte público que sirve a los condados de Chelan y Douglas, dará un paseo a los pasajeros sin cargo a partir del jueves 19 de marzo.
La decisión de ofrecer viajes pro bono es la respuesta del tránsito a una economía local en dificultades durante la pandemia de coronavirus. Durante la reunión de la junta programada regularmente el martes, hubo un debate sobre si congelar temporalmente todo el transporte, una idea que fue cuestionada por el gerente general de Link Transit, Richard DeRock.
DeRock le dijo a la junta y al personal que cerrar el sistema sería problemático porque muchas personas solo dependen del sistema de tránsito para sus medios de viaje.
A pesar de la desestimación de las tarifas, a los conductores se les pagará por sus "horas de oferta".
