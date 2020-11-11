SNOQUALMIE - Atravesar el paso de Snoqualmie el martes fue algo peligroso después de que nueve pulgadas de nieve cayeran en la I-90 durante un período de 48 horas.
El Departamento de Transporte de Washington dice que la I-90 estaba cerrada en ambas direcciones entre North Bend y Ellensburg debido a varios giros y colisiones; Snoqualmie Pass se cerró durante aproximadamente cinco horas entre las 5:30 p.m. y 10:30 p.m.
Según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, la tormenta de nieve del martes fue de leve a moderada, cayendo desde justo antes de las 4:30 a.m. hasta alrededor de las 5:30 p.m.
