MOSES LAKE - Un negocio "no esencial" según la definición del estado reabrió el lunes en el centro de Moses Lake. Nick Criscuolo, dueño de Frederick’s Jewelry en 3rd Avenue, anunció su intención de reabrir en Facebook el domingo.
“Voy a abrir las joyas de Frederick el lunes 4. No en desafío o protesta. Estoy harto de estar encerrado ”, escribió Criscuolo.
Frederick’s Jewerly vende joyas, diseño de joyas y regalos.
“Mi tienda está limpia. Me lavo las manos constantemente. Nunca ha habido más de 5 o 6 personas en nuestra tienda a la vez. Por lo tanto, cualquiera tiene alguna necesidad de regalos o reparación de joyas, estaré abierto y podré barbechar 6 pies de distancia fácilmente ”, afirmó Criscuolo.
iFIBER ONE News contactó a Criscuolo el lunes por la tarde. Criscuolo dice que las visitas de los clientes han sido constantes desde su apertura esa mañana y ha recibido mucho apoyo. Frederick’s Jewelry ha estado en el negocio durante 67 años en Moses Lake.
Criscuolo dice que otras empresas del centro también están reabriendo.
