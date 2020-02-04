RITZVILLE - Las autoridades están investigando un accidente mortal que ocurrió entre un semi y un automóvil esta tarde. Los policías estatales dicen que el accidente se informó a las 3:02 p.m. en SR 261 cinco millas al sur de Ritzville. Los soldados dicen que el accidente causó la muerte, pero aún no han confirmado quién es la víctima. El choque bloqueó completamente el camino. Se está investigando la causa del accidente y las identidades de los involucrados.
