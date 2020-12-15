El roce de un bombero forestal con la muerte durante el incendio del río Twisp en el condado de Okanogan en 2015 ha forjado un nuevo negocio a partir de esa desgarradora experiencia. Forged by Fire Apparel es una línea de ropa fundada recientemente por Daniel Lyons.
Los bomberos Richard Wheeler, Andrew Zajac y Tom Zbyszewski murieron y Lyon sufrió quemaduras en todo el cuerpo cuando el vehículo de la tripulación fue invadido por las llamas mientras intentaba escapar del incendio hace más de cinco años. Lyons se sometió a su última cirugía en abril de 2019 después de soportar tres años de tratamiento médico. "Forjado por el fuego" es el mensaje de marca impreso en muchas de las prendas de vestir de Lyons.
Forged by Fire vende sombreros, camisas y camisetas sin mangas para hombres y mujeres. Forged by Fire es una organización sin fines de lucro que toma una parte de sus ganancias para apoyar a The Wildland Firefighter Foundation. Puede consultar Forged by Fire en www.forgedbyfireapparel.com
