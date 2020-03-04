CHELAN FALLS - Los bomberos fueron llamados al incendio en la calle Wyoming justo después de las 3:00 a.m. El RV más antiguo estaba situado al lado de un huerto cerca de otros cuarteles de trabajadores de frutas.
El jefe Mark Donnell inicialmente le dijo a iFIBER ONE News que el RV estaba ocupado, pero más información reveló que estaba vacante.
Donnell sospecha que la causa del incendio es eléctrica debido a la antigüedad del RV. El vehículo fue una pérdida total que resultó en daños por $ 2,500.
Los bomberos lograron detener el incendio antes de que se extendiera al huerto vecino.
