MOSES LAKe - Un incendio de dos acres en Stratford Rd. Y Rd. 7 envió una columna de humo el lunes por la tarde. El jefe del distrito de bomberos del condado de Grant, Dan Smith, dice que sus equipos fueron llamados a la escena justo antes de la 1:30 p.m. Smith dice que el incendio tenía un tamaño de 2 acres y tierra carbonizada cerca del Grant PUD. Smith dice que solo tomó 30 minutos extinguir el fuego. Se desconoce la causa del incendio, pero Smith dice que comenzó al costado del camino. No se quemaron edificios ni equipos y nadie resultó herido.
