EAST WENATCHEE - Los funcionarios de salud tuvieron más malas noticias sobre el estado del coronavirus en el valle de Wenatchee el martes. El distrito de salud de Chelan Douglas dice que una persona ha muerto. La persona que murió fue un paciente de 91 años con condiciones de salud preexistentes. Con casos confirmados adicionales, el área de dos condados ha tenido un total de 12 pacientes con coronavirus, 10 que están o estuvieron en el condado de Chelan y dos en el condado de Douglas.
