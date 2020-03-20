MOSES LAKe - En respuesta a las dificultades causadas por la pandemia de coronavirus, el sistema de transporte público del Condado de Grant está haciendo cambios para garantizar que se satisfagan las necesidades críticas de transporte. A partir del 1 de abril de 2020, GTA ya no cobrará a las personas por usar su sistema de tránsito. La implementación de la medida libre de impuestos es temporal y continuará hasta nuevo aviso. Para programar preguntas y comentarios, puede comunicarse con GTA al 509-765-0898.
Grant Transit Authority ofrecerá un servicio gratuito a partir del 1 de abril
- Shawn Goggins
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.