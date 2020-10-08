EPHRATA - Los agentes del condado de Grant están investigando después de que se descubrió un cuerpo el jueves por la tarde en un canal cerca de Ephrata.
El cuerpo fue encontrado en un canal a lo largo de Road J Northwest, justo al oeste de la ruta estatal 28, según el portavoz de la oficina del alguacil, Kyle Foreman.
No se han publicado más detalles.
Los oficiales piden al público que evite el área durante la investigación.
