MOSES LAKE - Los equipos de la ciudad están trabajando para limpiar después de una pausa en el suministro de agua la madrugada del lunes en Moses Lake.
La quiebra fue descubierta alrededor de las 3:30 a.m.en North Montana Street y West Westlake Road, según funcionarios de la ciudad.
La ruptura parece haber sido causada por una boca de incendios rota. Las autoridades de la ciudad dicen que el asfalto parece no estar dañado.
Montana Street y Westlake Road permanecen abiertas. Los equipos planean continuar la limpieza una vez que lleguen una retroexcavadora y una barredora.
