WENATCHEE - Un hombre fue apuñalado varias veces el domingo por la noche durante un altercado en Wenatchee.
El apuñalamiento ocurrió alrededor de las 11:50 p.m. en la cuadra 1000 de North Mission Road, según el capitán Edgar Reinfeld.
La policía dice que un hombre y una mujer estaban fuera cuando, según los informes, un fuego artificial estalló cerca de ellos, lo que provocó una pelea entre el hombre y otros dos hombres al costado de la calle.
Reinfeld le dijo a Newsradio 560 KPQ que la víctima masculina fue apuñalada varias veces en la espalda y el costado por uno de los sospechosos. La víctima fue llevada al Hospital Confluence Health Central Washington en Wenatchee, donde fue operado. Sus heridas no se consideran potencialmente mortales.
No se han realizado arrestos y la policía de Wenatchee continúa investigando.
