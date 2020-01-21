OTHELLO - Un hombre buscado en Texas fue capturado el lunes por la tarde con la ayuda del perro del Condado de Adams K9 Garrett.
Los oficiales contactaron a dos sujetos sospechosos alrededor de las 2 p.m. en la cuadra 2800 de West Bench View Lane, cerca de Othello. Un sospechoso, identificado como James E. Springfield, tenía una orden extraditable de Texas.
Según los informes, Springfield se encerró en una residencia vacante.
"Los oficiales le dijeron a James que estaba bajo arresto y que si no salía enfrentaría más cargos, como resistirse al arresto", declararon los funcionarios de la oficina del Sheriff. “James no cumplió y se negó a salir. James fue observado a través de una ventana y se escuchó moverse dentro ”.
K9 Garrett y su ayudante adjunto Joe Phillips respondieron y después de unos ladridos, Springfield se rindió y salió de la casa.
Los agentes dicen que Springfield tenía sangre alrededor del cuello y aparentemente se había lastimado al cortarse el cuello con un pedazo de vidrio roto.
Springfield fue transportado al Othello Community Hospital para recibir tratamiento antes de ser ingresado en la cárcel por resistir el arresto y su orden de arresto pendiente. Los detalles sobre su orden no estaban disponibles.
