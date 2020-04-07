MOSES LAKE - Un hombre de 23 años murió el lunes por la noche en un accidente por vuelco a unos 16 kilómetros al norte de Moses Lake.
El residente de Moses Lake, Shane Phillips, fue pasajero en un Hyundai Accent 2002, conducido por Andrew Allbee, de 20 años. Allbee conducía por la carretera 16 noreste, al este de Stratford Road, cuando, según los informes, no pudo negociar una curva, según la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Grant.
El vehículo rodó y Phillips fue expulsado del automóvil. Él murió en el lugar.
El cuerpo de Phillip está al cuidado de la oficina del forense del condado de Grant para una autopsia. La familia de Phillip ha sido notificada.
Allbee y otro pasajero, Chase Fluaiit, de 21 años, sufrieron heridas no mortales. Los tres ocupantes del vehículo no usaban cinturones de seguridad, según la oficina del sheriff.
Los diputados dicen que el alcohol y conducir demasiado rápido para las condiciones contribuyeron al accidente. Los investigadores están buscando cargos de homicidio vehicular contra Allbee.
