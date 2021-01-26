LOWDEN - Un hombre de Chelan murió en una colisión el martes por la mañana en la autopista 12 cerca de Lowden en el condado de Walla Walla.
Jay S. Clark, de 68 años, conducía un Dodge Ram 1998 hacia el este por la autopista 12, aproximadamente a una milla al oeste de Lowden, cuando supuestamente cruzó la línea central, según la Patrulla del Estado de Washington.
La camioneta pickup de Clark chocó de frente con una Toyota RAV4 2018 en dirección oeste.
Clark murió en el lugar, según la patrulla estatal. La otra conductora, una mujer Walla Walla de 69 años, fue llevada a un hospital local por sus heridas.
La patrulla estatal continúa investigando la causa del accidente.
Lowden se encuentra a unas 15 millas al oeste de Walla Walla.
