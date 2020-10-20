DESERT AIRE - Un hombre de Mattawa sufrió heridas graves en un accidente del jueves en Desert Aire.
David Chiprez, de 23 años, conducía un Mercedes 2002, supuestamente a alta velocidad, al oeste en Edgewater Way cuando perdió el control del automóvil, que se salió de la carretera y golpeó un transformador enterrado de PUD, según la oficina del Sheriff del condado de Grant.
Los agentes dicen que el vehículo rodó y expulsó a Chiprez, quien terminó golpeando el costado de una casa. La colisión también provocó un pequeño incendio que fue apagado por el Distrito 8 de Bomberos del Condado de Grant.
Chiprez fue trasladado en avión al Centro Médico Kadlec en Richland en estado crítico. No se dispone de información sobre su estado actual.
Los investigadores dicen que el alcohol y la velocidad estuvieron involucrados en la colisión y que Chiprez no estaba usando el cinturón de seguridad.
La Unidad de Tráfico Automotor de la oficina del Sheriff continúa investigando.
