QUINCY - Fue una noche sombría en la carretera después de que un accidente se cobrara la vida de un hombre de Othello el miércoles.
Los agentes del estado de Washington dicen que Tito Méndez, de Othello, de 59 años, iba hacia el sur por la carretera K NW cuando no cedió el paso a un vehículo que viajaba hacia el este por la SR 28. Alrededor de las 6:59 p. M., Los agentes dicen que Méndez chocó con un vehículo de 45 años. el viejo Simón Mendoza de Ephrata.
Méndez fue trasladado de urgencia al Quincy Valley Medical Center donde murió. Mendoza, que no llevaba cinturón de seguridad, estaba herido pero no fue transportado.
Las drogas y el alcohol no fueron un factor en el accidente.
