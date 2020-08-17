QUINCY - Un hombre de Quincy murió el sábado debido a una presunta electrocución mientras trabajaba en una granja del área de Quincy.
David Ricardo Armas Sandoval, de 27 años, estaba trabajando en un círculo de riego cerca de Dodson Road South y South Frontage Road West el sábado por la tarde. Un compañero de trabajo encontró a Sandoval inconsciente alrededor de las 4:30 p.m. y llamó al 911, según la oficina del Sheriff.
Los agentes dicen que su presunto Sandoval fue electrocutado.
El cuerpo de Sandoval está al cuidado de la oficina forense del condado de Grant para realizar una autopsia y determinar la causa de la muerte.
Sandoval era un empleado de Weber Farms. La oficina del Sheriff ha notificado al Departamento de Trabajo e Industrias del estado de la muerte en el lugar de trabajo.
