MOSES LAKE - La policía de Moses Lake dice que un hombre disparó accidentalmente un arma dentro de su habitación del hotel el martes por la noche.
La policía respondió al Ten Pin Inn & Suites en North Stratford Road alrededor de las 8:45 p.m. después de disparar un solo tiro dentro de una de las habitaciones. El hombre le dijo a la policía que estaba limpiando su pistola de 9 mm cuando disparó involuntariamente el arma, según la policía de Moses Lake.
La ronda pasó por dos habitaciones de hotel desocupadas. No se reportaron heridos.
Se archivará un informe en la oficina del fiscal para determinar si se presentarán cargos.
