ELLENSBURG - Un enfrentamiento por un hombre que se niega a usar una máscara dentro de una tienda de conveniencia de Ellensburg supuestamente llevó al hombre a disparar hacia el negocio cuando se iba.
Un hombre de Kennewick de 32 años fue arrestado y registrado en el Centro Correccional del Condado de Kittitas por disparar desde un vehículo y otros cargos no revelados. El nombre del sospechoso no fue revelado.
La policía de Ellensburg dice que hubo un enfrentamiento dentro del Astro Express Mart en Canyon Road el domingo. El sospechoso fue confrontado por los empleados de la tienda por negarse a usar una máscara en la tienda. Cuando el sospechoso se fue, según los informes, disparó varios tiros al negocio.
No se reportaron heridos.
La policía de Kennewick y los detectives de Ellensburg localizaron al sospechoso el martes por la mañana en Kennewick. Según los informes, también se recuperó una pistola.
