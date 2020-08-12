SOAP LAKE - Un hombre de Ephrata pronto recibirá un cheque considerable de la Lotería de Washington después de comprar un boleto raspadito ganador de Hawk Fuel en Soap Lake el viernes.
Según el sitio web de la Lotería de Washington, Rusty Hurst ganó $ 50,000 en el juego de rascar Bring Home The Bacon.
Según la Lotería de Washington, todos los billetes de raspadito de Bring Home The Bacon tienen aroma a tocino.
De los 2.1 millones de boletos impresos, solo cuatro contienen el premio mayor de $ 50,000.
Traiga a casa los billetes de raspadito de Bacon cuestan $ 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.