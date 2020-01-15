SNOQUALMIE PASS — La carretera interestatal 90 sobre el paso de Snoqualmie está cerrada en ambas direcciones debido a un semi-camión con cuchillas y múltiples salidas y colisiones.
La I-90 en dirección oeste ha estado cerrada desde las 4 p.m. después de que un camión se acercara a cinco millas al este de Easton. WSDOT cerró los carriles hacia el este sobre el pase aproximadamente a las 7 p.m. debido a spinouts y colisiones.
No hay tiempo estimado para la reapertura de la I-90. El cierre se extiende desde Ellensburg hasta North Bend, según WSDOT.
Los soldados esperan grandes grúas para retirar el camión destrozado que bloquea los carriles hacia el oeste. El soldado John Bryant dice que probablemente "tomará un tiempo" mover el camión.
