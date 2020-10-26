MOSES LAKE - Un incendio del domingo por la tarde destruyó un garaje independiente y dañó una residencia cerca de Moses Lake.
Los distritos de bomberos 5 y 13 del condado de Grant respondieron al incendio de la estructura en la cuadra 700 de la carretera 9 noroeste y llegaron a un edificio de 40 por 40 pies completamente envuelto en llamas, según el capitán del distrito de bomberos 5, Travis Svilar.
Svilar dijo que el garaje separado y el contenido del interior fueron una pérdida total. La casa cercana tuvo daños exteriores por el incendio.
La causa del incendio parece ser una lámpara de calor, utilizada para un pequeño gallinero, que está demasiado cerca de los combustibles dentro del garaje, según Svilar.
No se reportaron heridos en el incendio.
