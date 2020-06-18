MOSES LAKE - La tienda Inland Cellular en Moses Lake está fuera del negocio debido a las luchas sufridas durante la pandemia de coronavirus.
Eso fue lo que un representante de la compañía le dijo a iFIBER ONE News el lunes. El portavoz le dijo a nuestra agencia que la tienda cerró hace unas semanas debido a la falta de tráfico peatonal y las dificultades planteadas por la crisis de salud COVID-19.
La compañía dice que los clientes locales aún pueden comprar productos y hacer negocios en línea y por teléfono. Inland Cellular estaba ubicado al otro lado de la calle de Walmart en Stratford Rd.
Inland Cellular todavía está en funcionamiento en sus otras ubicaciones existentes en Washington y Idaho. Inland Cellular es originario de Lewiston, Idaho.
