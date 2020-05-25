11:30 AM. ACTUALIZACIÓN: los detalles oficiales sobre la persecución del domingo por la noche revelan que el vehículo sospechoso fue perseguido por un ayudante del alguacil del condado de Chelan.
Rick Johnson, de la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Chelan, dice que se produjo una persecución después de que un agente notó que un vehículo no tenía las luces encendidas e intentó detenerlo. Cuando el conductor del vehículo sospechoso se dio cuenta de lo que estaba sucediendo, los agentes dicen que despegaron a gran velocidad.
La persecución solo duró cuatro cuadras hasta que el vehículo perseguido chocó contra un automóvil estacionado, atravesó una señal de alto y atravesó una valla de alambre. El conductor del vehículo huyó a pie dejando atrás a su pasajero herido.
WENATCHEE - An eyewitness captured what reportedly was the aftermath of a police pursuit in Wenatchee Sunday night.
That eyewitness is Mike Bugge of Wenatchee. Bugge says he lives four homes away from where the crash happened.
According Bugge, the suspect vehicle involved was being pursued by law enforcement along Emerson Avenue at 9:52 p.m. when the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle at 5th Street.
After colliding with the parked car, Bugge says the suspect car continued on knocking down a stop sign, crashed through a chain link fence, and eventually stopped on someone's lawn.
Bugge reported that 1-2 people got out of vehicle and fled.
Bugge says the driver of the car was hurt and was transported to a hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the chase are unknown at this time. iFIBER ONE News placed a call to local law enforcement, but has not heard back. We'll have more information as it becomes available.
