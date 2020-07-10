OTHELLO - Una colisión entre dos camiones en la SR 17 envió a dos personas al hospital el viernes por la tarde.
Alrededor de la 1:14 p.m., la policía del estado de Washington dijo que uno de los camiones en Cunningham Road no pudo ceder el paso a otro camión que causó el accidente.
Uno de los vehículos chocó con un poste de energía.
El oficial John Bryant dice que el conductor culpable y el pasajero del otro camión sufrieron heridas leves y fueron trasladados a un hospital para recibir tratamiento.
El conductor culpable fue citado por no ceder el paso y conducir sin una licencia de conducir válida.
