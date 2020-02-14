WENATCHEE - La congresista Kim Schrier tendrá una junta de town hall en Wenatchee el viernes 21 de febrero.
La junta comienza a las 6 p.m. en el Wenatchee Community Center, ubicado en 504 S. Chelan Ave. Las puertas se abren a las 5:30 p.m.
La representante demócrata Schrier proporcionará una actualización sobre el trabajo en Washington, D.C. La conversación será moderada por el alcalde de Wenatchee, Frank Kuntz.
El personal también estará disponible para abordar problemas o inquietudes con respecto a agencias federales, incluyendo inmigración, agricultura, Asuntos de Veteranos, Seguridad Social y Medicare.
Este será el quinto ayuntamiento de Schrier este año y el número 31 desde que asumió el cargo en enero de 2019.
Cualquier persona interesada en asistir al Ayuntamiento puede registrarse en línea en https://schrier2020wenatchee.eventbrite.com
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con la Oficina del Distrito de Schrier al 425-657-1001.
