TONASKET - La crisis de COVID-19 en un centro de atención extendida en el condado de Okanogan se ha intensificado después de informes de muertes adicionales derivadas de un brote que ya había cobrado la vida de 11 residentes.
La instalación de North Valley Extended Care en Tonasket inicialmente dio la noticia el lunes por la noche sobre las 11 muertes; la 12ª víctima fue denunciada el martes.
Además, 32 de los 41 residentes dieron positivo al virus. Según KXLY, 20 empleados también dieron positivo y dos fueron hospitalizados.
North Valley Extended Care atiende a los ancianos y aquellos que necesitan asistencia adicional.
