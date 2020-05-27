Chelan Fresh ha suministrado a La Iglesia de Jesucristo de los Santos de los Últimos Días con casi 120,000 libras. de productos donados. Como resultado, la capilla SUD en Division Street en Moses Lake pagará mediante la distribución de los productos en forma de cajas de 20 libras los sábados el 30 de mayo, 13 de junio y 27 de junio. Cada caja preempacada contendrá 9 lbs. de manzanas, 8 lbs. de papas y 3 libras. de cebollas Las cajas se delegarán a quienes necesiten alimentos de 9 a.m. a mediodía. Los voluntarios se adherirán al protocolo apropiado de distanciamiento social y usarán equipo de protección personal.
La iglesia de Moses Lake LDS entregará casi 6,000 cajas de 20 lb. de productos variados el sábado
- Shawn Goggins
