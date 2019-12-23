OTHELLO - La policía de Othello está buscando a un hombre de 63 años como persona de interés en un tiroteo del sábado que dejó a una persona herida.
La policía está pidiendo ayuda al público para localizar a Roman Soto-Pérez, residente de Othello, en relación con el tiroteo.
La policía de Othello respondió al Hospital Comunitario de Othello alrededor de las 3 p.m. El sábado después de que un hombre adulto llegó con una sola herida de bala en el abdomen. La víctima ha sido trasladada a otro hospital para recibir tratamiento adicional, según la policía.
La policía se enteró de que el tiroteo ocurrió en la cuadra 300 de East Pine Street. La víctima pudo conducir hasta el hospital.
Cualquier persona con información sobre el paradero de Soto-Pérez debe comunicarse con el Departamento de Policía de Othello al 509-488-3314. Las personas que llaman pueden permanecer en el anonimato.
