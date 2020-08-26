PESHASTIN - La policía estatal está investigando una colisión fatal entre un tractor y una camioneta en la autopista 2 cerca de Peshastin.
La colisión ocurrió alrededor de las 2 p.m. en la autopista 2 en dirección oeste, aproximadamente a una milla al este de Peshastin, según Trooper John Bryant.
La colisión está bloqueando parcialmente la carretera y el tráfico se permite intermitentemente a través de la escena. Bryant aconseja a los conductores que esperen retrasos y eviten el área si es posible.
Se espera que los policías estén en la escena durante varias horas investigando la causa del accidente.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.