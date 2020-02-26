QUINCY - El mercado móvil de Second Harvest hará una parada en Quincy el 17 de marzo.
La distribución gratuita de alimentos se lleva a cabo en el Quincy Community Health Center, ubicado en 1450 First Ave. SW desde el mediodía hasta las 2 p.m.
Productos gratuitos y productos perecederos nutritivos están disponibles para cualquier persona que necesite asistencia alimentaria. No se necesita cita ni documentación.
Se les pide a las familias que traigan una bolsa o caja para sus alimentos.
La visita de Second Harvest está patrocinada por Dell EMC y Quincy Community Health Center.
Para obtener más información, visite https://2-harvest.org/
