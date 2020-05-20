WENATCHEE - Debido a COVID-19 y la feroz competencia, la comunidad de Wenatchee Valley pronto se despedirá de la tienda Pier 1 Imports en Wenatchee North Mall, en la avenida Wenatchee.
El martes, Pier 1 Imports, un minorista de Fort Worth, Texas, anunció que cerrará las 540 tiendas. Durante meses, la compañía dice que trató de encontrar un comprador, pero fue en vano y la llegada de COVID-19 ha agravado las dificultades de la compañía que lo obligan a cerrar para siempre.
Pier 1 Imports declaró que comenzará el proceso de "liquidación" una vez que las tiendas puedan reabrir y comenzará a liquidar todo el inventario. Pier 1 no emitió un cronograma sobre cuándo planea cerrar sus tiendas físicas después de que se les permita reabrir. Pier 1 Imports vende artículos para el hogar y vajilla.
