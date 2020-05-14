MOSES LAKE - Los agentes del condado de Grant y la policía de Moses Lake están en el agua de Moses Lake, cerca de Blue Heron Park, buscando el cuerpo de un hombre que se cayó de un barco el jueves por la mañana.
Los agentes dicen que el hombre cayó al lago alrededor de las 9:30 a.m. y que el hombre no ha resurgido, según la oficina del Sheriff.
“Hay suficientes barcos que ayudan a los barcos policiales, incluidos los que tienen sonar lateral. No se necesitan otros recursos ", declararon los funcionarios de la oficina del sheriff.
Un equipo de rescate está en camino a la escena para ayudar en la búsqueda.
No se ha publicado más información.
