Una alerta de incendio entra en vigencia el viernes por la tarde en el condado de South Grant y el condado de Franklin.
La advertencia permanecerá vigente hasta el sábado por la noche, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional y la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Grant.
Los meteorólogos dicen que la baja humedad combinada con altas temperaturas y vientos racheados es una receta para incendios. El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional dice que cualquier incendio que se desarrolle probablemente se propagará rápidamente.
Quemar al aire libre también se desaconseja. Se espera que la humedad sea tan baja como 15% y los vientos podrían alcanzar hasta 30 mph.
