ROYAL CITY - Los investigadores de incendios todavía están tratando de determinar la causa exacta del incendio de Royal City que mató a 10 caballos el sábado pasado, pero se cree que fue causado por un problema eléctrico.
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Grant dice que la causa del incendio aparece como "indeterminada", pero se cree que fue causada por cables de extensión eléctricos sobrecargados.
Los investigadores dicen que los cables de extensión con regletas eléctricas habían sido colgados de la casa al establo y estaban conectados a luces y electrodomésticos dentro del establo. El edificio de 4,000 pies cuadrados es una pérdida total y el daño se estima en $ 80,000.
El granero estaba asegurado.
