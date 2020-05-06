WENATCHEE - El lunes, se anunció un beneficio adicional por ordenar comida de Tiki Hawaiian Barbeque en Wenatchee.
El restaurante dice que recientemente ordenó 1,000 mascarillas reutilizables para su distribución al público.
El restaurante dice que proporcionará una máscara a pedido hasta que se agoten los suministros.
Todas las máscaras son lavables y reutilizables.
Tiki Hawaiian Barbeque está abierto de lunes a jueves de 11 a.m. a 8 p.m. y los sábados de 11 a.m. a 8:30 p.m.
